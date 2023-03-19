M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

