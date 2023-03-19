M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.