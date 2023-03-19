M&R Capital Management Inc. Invests $83,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
