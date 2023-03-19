M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SRE opened at $145.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

