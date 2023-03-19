601 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.