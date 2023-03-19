M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $82.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $943.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

