M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,938 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 80,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

