Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 480.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 4.9 %

PNC opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

