ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 481.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $38.68 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

