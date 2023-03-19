Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

