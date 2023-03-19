Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

