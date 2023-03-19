Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 137 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

