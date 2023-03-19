Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $329.18 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.87 and a 200-day moving average of $341.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

