Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

