Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

