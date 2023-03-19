Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

