Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IWS stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

