Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

