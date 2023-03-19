1,868 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

