Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $208,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

