Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 1,269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 154.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHD opened at $70.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

