RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $201.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

