Kwmg LLC Purchases 481 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $60.02 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

