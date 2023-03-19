iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

