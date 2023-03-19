Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

