Addison Capital Co Buys 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

GOOGL opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

