CGN Advisors LLC Buys 14,557 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

