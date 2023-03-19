Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 8,298 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE SWK opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $151.82.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

