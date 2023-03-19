Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 237 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

