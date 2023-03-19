Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.38.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

