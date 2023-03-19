Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,183,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $132.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

