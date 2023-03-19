Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.04 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

