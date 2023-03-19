Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

