Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $809,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $495.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.54. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $17,456,436. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.