Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,027 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coty were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Coty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COTY opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

