Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Equinix were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $690.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

