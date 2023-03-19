Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,769 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

