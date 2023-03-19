VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,992,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

