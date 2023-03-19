Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.94 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

