Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Garmin were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

GRMN stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

