Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,564,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,559,000 after buying an additional 318,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $18,291,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWX stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.