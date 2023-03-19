Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

