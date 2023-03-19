Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 546 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $47.95 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

