Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $171.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

