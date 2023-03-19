Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.31 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

