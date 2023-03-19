Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 12,062 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $67,805,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after buying an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

