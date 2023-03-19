Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

