Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

