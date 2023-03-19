Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth about $222,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

