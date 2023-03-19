iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 122,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 674,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,033,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

